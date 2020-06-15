PWD to start work on museum for Keeladi artefacts

In about a week, the Public Works Department will start work on building a museum at Konthagai village, Sivaganga district, to display artefacts excavated from the Keeladi archaeological site.

Designed to reflect the culture of the region and domestic architectural character of the region, the building would come up on two acres. The museum spread over about 30,000 sq.ft. would be built with traditional construction materials. The ₹ 12.21 crore project has been entrusted to the Heritage wing of the PWD.

PWD officials said the museum would have eight blocks, which would include galleries, an audio visual hall and an administration block. The museum would have sloped terracotta roofs, stone pillars and hand-made Athangudi tiles to reflect the traditional architectural style of the region.

While the first block would house the administrative office, ticket counters and information spaces for visitors, four blocks would be dedicated to galleries for display of artefacts excavated from the Keeladi site. Two blocks would have mezzanine floors. Replicas of the excavation trenches would be part of the collection.

Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Development Ma Foi K.Pandiarajan told The Hindu: “The Archaeological Survey of India has assured us that some of the artefacts excavated by the ASI will be loaned to the Tamil Nadu Archaeological Department to be displayed at the Keeladi museum.”

Open air theatre

Besides souvenir and snack kiosks, the museum would house semi-open and open spaces, including an open air theatre, said an official. These spaces would be used for art performances, crafts workshops and traditional games, said an official.

There are plans to screen documentaries of Keeladi excavation at the audio visual hall, which would accommodate up to 100 people. The museum would also have a Chettinad block with courtyards and employ elements of local craftsmanship in facades. Landscape would have local flora.

Officials noted that though the tender was finalised in April, there was a delay in starting the work due to lockdown. The project is expected to be completed in a year.