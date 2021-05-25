PWD ties up with govt. agencies to source materials for oxygen beds

CHENNAI

25 May 2021 00:26 IST

Copper pipelines and oxygen flow meters being procured

The Public Works Department has tied up with other government agencies to source materials for additional oxygen beds across the State.

Copper pipelines, oxygen flow meters and such other materials that are used in oxygen lines in hospitals have been in high demand.

In a bid to source these materials quickly, the department had sought help from the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation and the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd.

Advertising

Advertising

Work on oxygen beds was likely to be completed quickly as most of the required materials had arrived at the PWD Complex, Chennai, on Monday. Those stocked in Chennai were distributed to hospitals in other parts of the State.

Officials of the PWD said nearly 7,000 additional beds with oxygen lines had been provided so far in hospitals across Tamil Nadu. However, the requirement of oxygen beds was 13,650.

“It was becoming difficult to source materials and accessories that were in shortage. We have now managed to get them from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gujarat,” said an official.

Of about 60,000 m copper pipelines required, nearly 42,000 m have been procured. Other government agencies, too, had called bids for such materials.

“We are despatching loads to other districts like Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Madurai,” the official said. Similarly, nearly 11,000 flow meters have been procured so far. The department plans to complete work on the remaining beds in about a week. The department continues to get fresh requests for additional beds on a daily basis.