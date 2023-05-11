ADVERTISEMENT

PWD starts work to construct new campus for Government Veterinary Polyclinic in Vellore

May 11, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VELLORE

ASI had denied approval for expansion of facilities on its existing premises, located within 100 m from the Vellore fort; the work, which will cost around ₹3 crore, will be completed by the end of 2024

The Hindu Bureau

The new campus will be constructed near the Central Prison on the outskirts of Vellore town. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Public Works Department has started the preliminary works to construct a new campus for the Government Veterinary Polyclinic near the Central Prison on the outskirts of Vellore town.

Engineers on Thursday demarcated the area for constructing three buildings, which will have several new facilities, that would form a part of the the new campus for the polyclinic. Officials of the Department of Animal Husbandry said the initiative to construct a new campus for the polyclinic came after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) denied approval for expansion of facilities on its existing premises, located opposite to Vellore fort. “Many animals are coming for treatment at the clinic every day. Better facilities at the new campus will help us provide better care and treatment,” said B. A. Nasser, a clinician at the polyclinic.

As per norms, ASI approval is mandatory as the polyclinic is located within the prohibited area of 100 metres from the Vellore fort, a protected monument under ASI since 1926. Hence, new construction projects are prevented in its vicinity.

The new campus for the polyclinic will be built on a government plot measuring 33 cents. As of now, the new buildings will all be single-storey and have facilities including a clinical laboratory, a special diagoniss room, four surgery theatres, a waiting hall, medical instrument stores, cabins for veterinary inspectors, doctors and other staff, and a vaccination room. The work will be completed by the end of 2024 and cost around ₹3 crore.

On an average, the clinic gets 70 cases every day. Barring Sundays, it is open between 8 a.m and 6 p.m on all days. At present, it does not have advanced facilities such as modern surgery theatres, scanning equipment, blood testing facilities and laboratories. During monsoon, it gets inundated. 

