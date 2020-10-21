Tamil Nadu

PWD opens control rooms

The Public Works Department (PWD) has opened two control room lines to report damage to civic utilities prior to the onset of the northeast monsoon.

The PWD Chief Engineer appealed to the public to report any instance of damage to water lines, sewer line leak, road damage, stormwater stagnation, trees fallen on roads or blockages in underground sewer lines.

The control room numbers are 0413 2336394/0413 2336395.

