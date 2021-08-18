PWD museum may get a new lease of life

It was set up to commemorate 150th year of the department

The museum and library building constructed to commemorate the 150th year of the Public Works Department in Chepauk Ezhilagam complex remains closed for more than six years now.

Spread over nearly 3,315 sq. ft., the single-storey building houses models and photographs of nearly 79 dams maintained by the Water Resources Department across the State and its hydrological details.

Besides several books pertaining to the history of the PWD and the WRD, the museum has models and photographs of various heritage buildings constructed by the PWD in Tamil Nadu.

A government order was issued in 2009 during the previous DMK regime for the construction of the museum and library building. The ₹67.50-lakh project was completed in 2012 and it was thrown open to public without any formal inauguration ceremony in 2014.

However, it was kept closed due to lack of patronage and inadequate maintenance grant. Sources in the PWD said not many visitors were aware about the museum and library in the complex as there was no proper access.

While political reasons and change of guard in the government are cited for the closure and negligence of the building, the department is now taking steps to reopen the museum. Sources said toilet blocks are now being constructed near the museum for the visitors. Measures are being taken to begin maintenance work, provide proper access, signages and reopen it for visitors.