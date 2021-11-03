PWD engineer’s houses in Vellore, Hosur raided

VELLORE

03 November 2021 23:01 IST

₹2.06 crore, gold jewellery, property documents seized

In a two-day joint operation, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and Inspection Cell officers searched the residences of Shobana, the Executive Engineer of the Technical Education Division of the Public Works Department, in Vellore and Hosur. In the searches that ended on Wednesday, the DVAC seized ₹2,06,90,300 in cash, 38 sovereign of gold jewellery, 1.320 kg of silver, fixed deposit certificates worth ₹27,98,000, 14 property documents, 11 bank passbooks and a bank locker key.

Broad remit

Ms. Shobana is in charge of infrastructure work in eight districts — Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Thiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri. She also sanctions the bills for works undertaken by the private contractors in these districts.

It was said that she was in possession of a huge amount of money which she allegedly collected as bribe from the contractors over the years. Special DVAC teams, led by inspectors S. Vijay, K. Vijayalakshmi and V. Rajinikanth, searched a house in Vellore. Another team searched the house of the engineer in Hosur. “After a surprise check last evening (Tuesday) during which we seized ₹5 lakh from her car, we decided to extend the searches on Wednesday,” said a DVAC official.

Subsequently, the team searched her residence adjacent to the Government Guest House near Thanthai Periyar Government Engineering College in Vellore where the team seized ₹15,85,000 and three cheques worth ₹3,92,000. Following the seizure, a case was registered at the DVAC, Vellore.

After that, searches were carried out at her permanent residence in Hosur.