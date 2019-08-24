PWD acquires permit to resume sand quarrying on Palar riverbed

Sand quarrying started on the Palar river basin in Melmonavur village near Vellore on Thursday after the Public Works Department got clearance from the district administration.

The operators, however, said that they heard from PWD that the quarrying activities would be stopped from Saturday because of reports of misuse of token system. Once the vehicles and their ownership details are verified, the activity will resume, they said.

The sand quarrying was stopped a year ago due to alleged irregularities in functioning of the sand quarries under government agencies in several districts. This resulted in severe deficiency of sand, affecting construction activities and encouraging people to rely on illegal quarries for supply.

After requests started pouring in to district administration from various quarters, it filed application with the National Green Tribunal, which allowed them to carry out sand quarrying at Melmonavur, but with the condition that it will be sold on bullock carts.

After the discussion, PWD accorded permission for sand quarrying at a permissible level but with a strict ‘vigil’.

More than 100 bullock carts queued up on the banks of Palar river from the dawn.

Sources with PWD said that the permission for sand quarrying has been given for a year and the level of quarrying would be limited to 49500 cubic metres.

The quarrying activities will be monitored by PWD officials. Each bullock cart would be allowed a quarter unit of sand and ₹105 would be charged per cart. Each cart will be allowed to carry sand for once per day and each village would be allowed to carry sand on a rotation basis, they added.

Hundreds of local people who rely on sand mining on bullock carts thanked the District Administration for the sanction stating that they would otherwise have to depend on illegally mined sand for which the agents charged exorbitant rates.

Environmentalists said conserving the sand is crucial to protect the groundwater table.

“Government rules are not followed. They have to dig only for three feet in the riverbed but sand is being dug up for 30 feet,” an activist said.

He pointed out that a lot of sand had already been mined from Vellore. “There is no monitoring mechanism involved in the sand quarrying. There should be no quarry at all on Palar riverbed,” he added.