P.W.C. Davidar made advisor to TNeGA

CHENNAI

16 August 2021 01:16 IST

He will help in bring about digital transformation

P.W.C. Davidar, retired IAS officer, has been appointed Advisor (Digital and Simplified Governance) to Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA).

A government order issued in this regard said the appointment had been made to meet the need for a senior person having administrative experience in various departments, including the Information Technology department, to aid in fulfilling the government’s vision of offering “anytime, anywhere” services to citizens through digital transformation.

The order said that fulfilling this vision entailed large-scale transformation of government processesand migration of paper-based file processing to e-office.

The order said the appointment was purely honorary without any remuneration, although the appointee would be eligible for office space, attendants, vehicle, telephone and travelling and dearness allowances.