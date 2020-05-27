Pvt. schools forcing parents to pay fees will face action: Minister

Reiterating that private schools should not force parents to pay fees, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said that action would be taken against institutions if it was brought to the notice of the Department.

The Minister was speaking at the launch of a new app, ‘Vagupparai Nokkin’, which aims to implement better learning and assessment practices across classrooms in the State.

While the Minister initially said during the media interaction that action would be taken against private schools conducting online classes, he later clarified that there was no ban on online classes for children and that schools had just been informed not to call teachers to school for these classes.

Ever since the lockdown began in mid-March, schools have remained shut and a majority of them have taken to online classes to reach out to the students.

“A decision regarding the reopening of schools will be taken at a later date by the Chief Minister, who will also take into consideration the recommendations made by the expert committee of the Education Department,” he said.