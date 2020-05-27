Tamil Nadu

Pvt. schools forcing parents to pay fees will face action: Minister

No ban on online classes, Sengottaiyan clarifies

Reiterating that private schools should not force parents to pay fees, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said that action would be taken against institutions if it was brought to the notice of the Department.

The Minister was speaking at the launch of a new app, ‘Vagupparai Nokkin’, which aims to implement better learning and assessment practices across classrooms in the State.

While the Minister initially said during the media interaction that action would be taken against private schools conducting online classes, he later clarified that there was no ban on online classes for children and that schools had just been informed not to call teachers to school for these classes.

Ever since the lockdown began in mid-March, schools have remained shut and a majority of them have taken to online classes to reach out to the students.

“A decision regarding the reopening of schools will be taken at a later date by the Chief Minister, who will also take into consideration the recommendations made by the expert committee of the Education Department,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 11:20:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/pvt-schools-forcing-parents-to-pay-fees-will-face-action-minister/article31690025.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY