Pvt. health facilities allowed to give jabs

CHENNAI

03 February 2021 12:24 IST

They should have over 150 healthcare workers registered on Co-WIN portal

Private health facilities with more than 150 healthcare workers registered on the Co-WIN portal are being authorised to start COVID-19 vaccination. As many as 195 private facilities across the State, including 34 in Chennai, have over 150 registered healthcare workers on the portal.

All Deputy Directors of Health Services were permitted to authorise private hospitals that had more than 150 health workers registered on Co-WIN under the name of the institution to get vaccination, a circular from Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam said. “The process of permitting the private hospitals is on. In the government sector, around 2.3 lakh healthcare workers were registered,” an official said.

As per the beneficiary list, Apollo Hospitals, Greames Road, had 10,658 registered beneficiaries on Co-WIN as of January 29. It was followed by Christian Medical College, Vellore (7,957 beneficiaries), Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, Chennai (4,173), PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Coimbatore (3,748), Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, Madurai (3,664), and Saveetha Medical College, Kancheepuram (3,279).

The Directorate of Public Health had sent a communication to the Union government to increase the vaccine session sites to one per block in rural areas and one per zone in urban areas and 50 major private hospitals because geographical distribution and population density made it difficult to vaccinate all healthcare workers at the allotted 160 session sites.

The Deputy Directors of Health Services were instructed to obtain the requests for establishing the session sites/additional session sites for vaccination from the respective private hospitals and give permission. They should inspect the site for availability of cold chain equipment and provide approval to the private health institution to start the session. If cold chain equipment was not available, the required number of doses coould be supplied from the nearby rural/urban primary health centres (cold chain points).

The Deputy Directors should decide on the number of session sites to be used for vaccination on the institution premises (up to two sites can be permitted), identify vaccinators for each site and team members (four vaccination officers).

The list of vaccinators, along with their mobile phone numbers, should be shared with the district team for session allocation and scheduling so that the approved beneficiaries could be informed of the place and time of vaccination through SMS.

They can issue 80% of the required doses to the private hospitals in phase-I for the first dose vaccination. On completion of the 80% doses, the balance for the first dose should be supplied, based on Co-WIN updates, the Directorate said.