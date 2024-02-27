GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puthiya Thalaimurai TV’s Sakthi Awards to be telecast on March 8

The programme will be aired on International Women’s Day

February 27, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Puthiya Thalaimurai Sakthi Awards 2024, instituted by Puthiya Thalaimurai TV, will be telecast on March 8, on International Women’s Day, at 5 p.m.

The Tamilan Awards, Sakthi Awards, and Aasiriyar Awards, are aimed at recognising individuals who contribute to society, and the Sakthi Awards specifically acknowledge the exceptional achievements and contributions of women across six distinct categories, underscoring their pivotal role in societal progress and upliftment.

A rigorous selection process, overseen by a distinguished panel of judges, evaluates nominations across six categories: Ability, Courage, Leadership, Benevolence, Knowledge, and Lifetime Achievement.

Soumya Swaminathan, Chairman of the M.S. Swaminathan Foundation and former World Health Organization Chief Scientist, received the Sakthi Award for Knowledge; Priya Babu, a transperson activist, received the Sakthi Award for Benevolence; Nihar Shaji, Programme Director of Aditya L1, received the Sakthi Award for Leadership; Priya Ravichandran, IAS, received the Sakthi Award for Courage; Vaishali, chess player received the Sakthi Award for Ability; and Papammal alias Rangammal, an 108-year-old organic farmer and Padma Shri Awardee, received the Sakthi Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Sathya Narayanan, Chairman of Puthiya Thalaimurai Group, expressed his commitment to gender equality. “Both men and women are equal. Aim for equal rights and march towards the goal with inspiration. Puthiya Thalaimurai will always support women who are travelling towards their ambitions,” he added.

SRM University Founder-Chancellor T.R. Paarivendharhar, former Indian kabaddi player and coach of the Indian women kabaddi team Kavitha Selvaraj, India’s first female jockey Rupa Kunwar Singh, and many others attended the event.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.