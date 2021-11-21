Puthiya Tamilagam to organise World Hindu Awareness meet

Chennai

21 November 2021 01:25 IST

Event will be held in Senkottai on December 15, the party’s 25th founding day

Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) founder K. Krishnasamy on Saturday said his party will organise a ‘World Hindu Awareness and Co-ordination’ conference in Senkottai in Tenkasi district on its 25th founding day, December 15.

“As a precursor to this conference, we organised a protest against attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus on October 28 in Chennai,” he said. Dr. Krishnasamy also criticised the Tamil film industry for making profits by ‘appropriating struggles’ of political movements.

“We carry out protests by taking on several obstacles and encountering numerous problems. When we are protesting, we get no support from people. Especially, the Kodiyankulam issue. Nobody came in support of us. During the Manjolai protests, nobody supported us. In Kandadevi, nobody kept a single scene in any movie in support of it. Recently in Karnan, there was no mention of who carried out the Kodiyankulam protests,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He opposed using ‘Jai Bhim’ as the title of a film meant for ‘commercial purposes’. “It is a slogan for social liberation. It is not a film title for commercial purposes. Indian government should have banned the film,” he said, claiming that the film evokes caste, religious and language animosity. “I do not know why there is a Censor Board in this country,” he said.

The party leader said the State government’s announcement of financial relief for farmers of ₹25,000/hectare was not enough.

“Farmers can come out of the losses only if they are given ₹1.25 lakh/hectare,” he said. “Pongal gift of ₹5,000 each should be given to agricultural labourers. For other families, ₹2,500 must be given,” he said.