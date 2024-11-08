ADVERTISEMENT

Puthiya Tamilagam submits memorandum to Governor Ravi demanding to nullify internal reservation for Arunthathiyars

Updated - November 08, 2024 07:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Puthiya Tamilagam party founder K. Krishnasamy on Friday submitted a memorandum to Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, highlighting the “adverse impact” of 3% internal reservation for Arunthathiyars within the Scheduled Caste quota of 18%.

The party, in a press release, said “The recent Supreme Court judgement on the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes underscores that, although various subgroups exist, it is unjust to allocate all opportunities to a single community. The 3% internal reservation granted to Arunthathiyars in Tamil Nadu represents grave injustice and a violation of social equity…We urge the Governor to advise the Central and State governments to promptly nullify this injustice.”

Among other issues that the party brought to the attention of the Governor include extending benefits of the Forest Rights Act to tea plantation workers in Tamil Nadu, implementing total prohibition in the State, deploying Central agencies in southern Tamil Nadu to curtail recurrent caste-based violence and murders against members of Devendrakula Vellalars, attracting foreign investments to southern districts, and prioritising employment opportunities for native population.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US