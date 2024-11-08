 />
Puthiya Tamilagam submits memorandum to Governor Ravi demanding to nullify internal reservation for Arunthathiyars

Updated - November 08, 2024 07:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Puthiya Tamilagam party founder K. Krishnasamy on Friday submitted a memorandum to Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, highlighting the “adverse impact” of 3% internal reservation for Arunthathiyars within the Scheduled Caste quota of 18%.

The party, in a press release, said “The recent Supreme Court judgement on the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes underscores that, although various subgroups exist, it is unjust to allocate all opportunities to a single community. The 3% internal reservation granted to Arunthathiyars in Tamil Nadu represents grave injustice and a violation of social equity…We urge the Governor to advise the Central and State governments to promptly nullify this injustice.”

Among other issues that the party brought to the attention of the Governor include extending benefits of the Forest Rights Act to tea plantation workers in Tamil Nadu, implementing total prohibition in the State, deploying Central agencies in southern Tamil Nadu to curtail recurrent caste-based violence and murders against members of Devendrakula Vellalars, attracting foreign investments to southern districts, and prioritising employment opportunities for native population.

Published - November 08, 2024 07:01 pm IST

