 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puthiya Tamilagam leader Krishnasamy, cadre detained in Chennai

The party was about to take out a rally demanding that the Tamil Nadu government scrap the 3% internal reservation for Arunthathiyars within the Scheduled Caste (SC) quota of 18%

Published - November 07, 2024 04:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy

Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy | Photo Credit: L Balachandar

Hundreds of Puthiya Tamilagam workers, headed by its founder K. Krishnasamy, were detained by the police on Thursday (November 7, 2024) when they were about to take out a rally from Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, Chennai, demanding that the Tamil Nadu government scrap the 3% internal reservation for Arunthathiyars within the Scheduled Caste (SC) quota of 18%.

The party announced that it would take out a rally with a six-point demand, which includes scrapping the internal reservation for Arunthathiyars within the SC quota which, according to them, is adversely affecting Devendrakula Vellalars and other SC communities; extending benefits under the Forest Rights Act to Manjolai tea plantation workers; developing industrial clusters in southern Tamil Nadu; giving preference in jobs to locals; and implementing complete prohibition in Tamil Nadu.

When the party cadre gathered near Rajarathinam Stadium on Thursday morning, the police prevented them from starting the rally. Mr. Krishnasamy, while speaking to the media, alleged that despite having obtained permission, “the State government is preventing us only to hide its issues.”

An argument broke out between the party cadre and the police. They also staged a protest by lying on the road in the rain and raising slogans. The police removed them from the site and detained them.

Published - November 07, 2024 04:13 pm IST

Related Topics

state politics / politics / Tamil Nadu / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.