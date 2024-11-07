Puthiya Tamilagam leader Krishnasamy, cadre detained in Chennai

Hundreds of Puthiya Tamilagam workers, headed by its founder K. Krishnasamy, were detained by the police on Thursday (November 7, 2024) when they were about to take out a rally from Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, Chennai, demanding that the Tamil Nadu government scrap the 3% internal reservation for Arunthathiyars within the Scheduled Caste (SC) quota of 18%.

The party announced that it would take out a rally with a six-point demand, which includes scrapping the internal reservation for Arunthathiyars within the SC quota which, according to them, is adversely affecting Devendrakula Vellalars and other SC communities; extending benefits under the Forest Rights Act to Manjolai tea plantation workers; developing industrial clusters in southern Tamil Nadu; giving preference in jobs to locals; and implementing complete prohibition in Tamil Nadu.

When the party cadre gathered near Rajarathinam Stadium on Thursday morning, the police prevented them from starting the rally. Mr. Krishnasamy, while speaking to the media, alleged that despite having obtained permission, “the State government is preventing us only to hide its issues.”

An argument broke out between the party cadre and the police. They also staged a protest by lying on the road in the rain and raising slogans. The police removed them from the site and detained them.