Puthiya Tamilagam founder urges Tamil Nadu government to put an end to sale of liquor in black market

May 19, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy on Friday warned of a ‘violent’ protest against bars that sell liquor in the black market in Tamil Nadu. He urged the State government to shut down all liquor distilleries by August 15.

“If it [selling of liquor in black market] continues after June 15, I cannot say what will happen. The consequences should be borne by those running the bars. I won’t say where I will go. You will see what will happen on June 15,” he told journalists in Chennai.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, “who controls the police in the State”, and Minister for Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji must take responsibility for the recent 22 deaths because of consumption of spurious liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, he added.

“CB-CID investigation into the deaths will be an eye wash. If this State government has any honesty, it must hand over the case to the CBI. Senthilbalaji is not a very upright man,” Mr Krishnasamy said and added: “He is also alleged to have taken bribe to provide jobs while he was the Transport Minister between 2011-16. Such a Minister has been given two portfolios.”

He criticised the CPI and the CPI(M) for going soft on Mr. Senthilbalaji in this issue. “Why are Communist parties and [MDMK leader] Vaiko not speaking about sale of liquor?” he asked.