Puthiya Tamilagam expresses unhappiness with AIADMK

Expressing unhappiness over the delay in grouping together six communities in the Scheduled Caste list as ‘Devendrakula Vellalars’ and removing them from the list, Puthiya Tamilagam leader K. Krishnasamy said working with ruling AIADMK in future elections would be difficult, unless a government order re-classifying the community from the SC list was issued.

In a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Dr. Krishnasamy, who unsuccessfully contested in the Tenkasi Parliamentary seat on the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol, said the communities were not demanding any special status or a separate State, but only reclamation of their “ancient title” as Devendrakula Vellalars.

“I request you to fulfil the promise made during the [2019 Lok Sabha] election in the interest of strengthening our alliance in future,” he added. Dr. Krishnasamy had also drawn the Chief Minister’s attention to the fact that no meeting had been convened to discuss the failure of the AIADMK and its allies in the Lok Sabha polls.

‘Discuss the issues’

“Election results may not have favoured us due to many reasons. But what is important is that we discuss in threadbare the issues that led to the outcome. You promised that the alliance formed for the Lok Sabha polls would continue for the local body polls and the Assembly polls,” he said.

The argument of Dr. Krishnasamy was that if the AIADMK had coordinated effectively with the alliance partners, New Justice Party candidate A.C. Shanmugam would have won in the Vellore Lok Sabha polls. “At least now you should convene a meeting of the alliance partners,” he said. Recalling his meeting with the Chief Minister along with district secretaries of Puthiya Tamilagam, and the Chief Minister’s decision to study the proposal by IAS office Hans Raj Varma, Dr. Krishnasamy said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported the demand of the party in the Madurai meeting.

“The Devendrakula Vellalars favoured the AIADMK alliance and played a role in the victory of AIADMK candidates in Sattur, Vilathikulam, Paramakudi, Manamadurai and Nilakottai Assembly constituencies. We won many Assembly constituencies in the south, and our margin of defeat was low in the southern districts. We cannot underestimate the contribution of the Devendrakula Vellalars,” he said.