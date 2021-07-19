‘Put pressure on Centre to protect fishermen’

O. Panneerselvam

O. Panneerselvam urges Stalin to take up the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Monday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take up with the Union Ministry of External Affairs the issue of protecting the fishing rights and safety of Indian fishermen.

In a statement, he contended that the fishermen faced several challenges and pointed out the harassment faced by Indian fishermen from Sri Lankan navy personnel, when the former went to the high seas after the fishing ban expired on June 30.

Mr. Panneerselvam cited reports about the harassment by Sri Lankan personnel on Indian fishermen in multiple incidents and contended that the safety of the fishermen had become a matter of concern.

“Fishermen from the area [Rameswaram district] are expecting that the government will take steps to ensure their safety from any harassment by the Sri Lankan personnel," Mr. Panneerselvam said.

He reiterated that the Chief Minister should take up this issue with the Union Ministry of External Affairs.