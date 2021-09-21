Put pressure on Centre to free Rajiv case convicts, Panneerselvam urges CM

CHENNAI

21 September 2021 01:59 IST

He cites Minister saying no pressure could be mounted on Governor

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Monday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to exert pressure on the Union government for the premature release of the seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Referring to Law Minister S. Regupathy’s reported observations that no pressure could be mounted on the new Governor, R.N. Ravi, he said people were under the impression that the DMK government had diluted its stand on the issue, as it did in the case of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test. In a release, he demanded that the Chief Minister personally mount pressure on the Union government, and through the Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly belonging to the DMK and its allies.

Nine persons expelled

In another release, Mr. Panneerselvam and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced the expulsion of nine members of the party belonging to the Uthamapalayam panchayat union in Theni, the home district of the coordinator, for their role in a no-confidence motion against the chairperson of the local body. Among the expelled were six councillors of the panchayat union wards. The AIADMK leaders nominated two organisation secretaries, Mythili Thirunavukkarasu and P. Ganesan, for the work relating to civic elections in Kancheepuram.

Advertising

Advertising