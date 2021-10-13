Put pressure on Centre over Cauvery, OPS urges CM

CHENNAI

13 October 2021 22:46 IST

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday said farmers of the delta region had been pushed to an “unfortunate situation” by the attitude of the Karnataka government on the release of Cauvery water.

In a statement, he condemned the government of the neighbouring State for maintaining “silence” on the directive of the Cauvery Water Management Authority in ensuring that Tamil Nadu got its share of the river water. The AIADMK leader urged Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to exert pressure on the Centre in realising the State’s quota of Cauvery water.

