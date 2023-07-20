ADVERTISEMENT

Put pressure on Centre on Cauvery water issue: Ramadoss urges T.N. CM

July 20, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - CHENNAI

The PMK founder said that kuruvai crop cultivation in the Delta districts had reached a critical phase, and if Karnataka did not release water, the crops would be affected,

The Hindu Bureau

PMK founder S. Ramadoss | Photo Credit: SAMRAJ M

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday demanded that a team of T.N. Ministers and officials be sent to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the release of Cauvery water by Karnataka.

If need be, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should lead the team, and exert pressure on Mr. Modi to urge Karnataka to immediately release the water, he said, in a statement.

Mr. Ramadoss expressed shock over the news that flows into the Mettur dam remained meagre and the present storage may last only till August 10. The kuruvai crop cultivation in the Delta districts has reached a critical phase, and if the water is not released the crops would be affected, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ramadoss also condemned Karnataka for not coming forward to release the water.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US