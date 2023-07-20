Put pressure on Centre on Cauvery water issue: Ramadoss urges T.N. CM

July 20, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday demanded that a team of T.N. Ministers and officials be sent to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the release of Cauvery water by Karnataka.

If need be, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should lead the team, and exert pressure on Mr. Modi to urge Karnataka to immediately release the water, he said, in a statement.

Mr. Ramadoss expressed shock over the news that flows into the Mettur dam remained meagre and the present storage may last only till August 10. The kuruvai crop cultivation in the Delta districts has reached a critical phase, and if the water is not released the crops would be affected, he said.

Mr. Ramadoss also condemned Karnataka for not coming forward to release the water.