Put off camp, doctors’ association urges govt.

CHENNAI

09 September 2021 01:07 IST

‘Many doctors writing NEET-PG’

The Doctors’ Association for Social Equality (DASE) has requested the State government to postpone the ‘mega vaccination camp’ scheduled to be held on September 12 as several government doctors would be appearing for NEET-PG on September 11.

The doctors would face difficulties in travelling to their respective primary health centres and government hospitals as some of them had been allotted distant exam centres.

G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary of DASE, said nearly 6,000 government doctors would be appearing for NEET-PG. A majority of them worked in primary health centres in the State. “Preparations will be affected. They will have to take two days’ leave to appear for the exam and return. They will have practical difficulties in travelling immediately if the camp is held the next day,” he said.

‘Centres far away’

In a statement, he said many candidates had been allotted NEET centres located in faraway places.

Mr. Ravindranath appealed to the State government to reschedule the vaccination camp, keeping in mind the welfare of government doctors.