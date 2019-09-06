Put Hindu identity front and centre: AIADMK MP

Speaking at a Vinayaka Chaturthi celebration in Chinnamanur, organised by the Hindu Munnani, on Tuesday, AIADMK MP from Theni O.P. Raveendranath Kumar said people should unite under the single identity of being a Hindu. “We all should have the emotion of being a Hindu first. Other identities come later. Only then can we create a strong and united India,” he said.

Appearing on the stage with a saffron shawl around his neck, Mr. Raveendranath Kumar said: “It was because of Lord Vinayaka’s grace and Theni people’s love and affection that I have become an MP today. I thank God and the people for that. Last year, I flagged off the Vinayaka idols procession in Chinnamanur. Back then, I had said that only Narendra Modi ji would return to power. Likewise, our Prime Minister Mr. Modi has come back for the second time. He is working towards making India a superpower. We, as citizens should stay united to make our country a superpower nation,” he said.

Mr. Raveendranath Kumar, the son of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, added that he had been batting for rail connectivity to Theni district. “Apart from pushing for the speedy completion of the Madurai-Bodi rail line, I have also requested for a rail line from Dindigul to Lower Camp. It will improve the prospects of trade and commerce in Theni, a predominantly agricultural district,” he said.