ADVERTISEMENT

Put an end to row over Tamil Thai Vaazhthu: Panneerselvam

Published - October 20, 2024 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Governor R.N. Ravi shouldn’t be blamed, says former Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

 O. Panneerselvam 

Two days after the war of words between Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the erroneous rendering of Tamil Thai Vaazhthu by singers engaged by Prasar Bharati, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday sought an end to the controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The management of Doodarshan has accepted its mistake. If the Governor is criticised even after that, people will start to suspect if there is any attempt to gain political mileage,” he said in a statement.

He further asked the government to put an end to this controversy since the Doordarshan management pointed to a distraction and the Governor himself had rejected the criticism against him.

However, the former Chief Minister acknowledged that singing Tamil Thai Vaazhthu without the stanza with ‘Dravida’, was indeed a “huge mistake”. But it was a mistake on the part of Doordarshan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is acceptable to presume that it was made by the Governor and direct criticism against him. The Governor has denied the charges himself and so the controversy has to end,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US