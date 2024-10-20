Put an end to row over Tamil Thai Vaazhthu: Panneerselvam

Two days after the war of words between Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the erroneous rendering of Tamil Thai Vaazhthu by singers engaged by Prasar Bharati, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday sought an end to the controversy.

“The management of Doodarshan has accepted its mistake. If the Governor is criticised even after that, people will start to suspect if there is any attempt to gain political mileage,” he said in a statement.

He further asked the government to put an end to this controversy since the Doordarshan management pointed to a distraction and the Governor himself had rejected the criticism against him.

However, the former Chief Minister acknowledged that singing Tamil Thai Vaazhthu without the stanza with ‘Dravida’, was indeed a “huge mistake”. But it was a mistake on the part of Doordarshan.

“It is acceptable to presume that it was made by the Governor and direct criticism against him. The Governor has denied the charges himself and so the controversy has to end,” he said.