Put an end to petrol bomb attacks: Ramadoss

These attacks are a blot on Tamil Nadu’s image of being a peaceful and harmonious State

The Hindu BureauUdhav Naig U 10233 CHENNAI
September 25, 2022 14:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. S. Ramadoss. File | Photo Credit: M. PRABHU

ADVERTISEMENT

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Sunday demanded that the petrol bomb attacks on offices, homes and properties of RSS and BJP and some of its functionaries be put to an end immediately.

In a statement, he pointed out these attacks which began in Coimbatore has spread to Tiruppur, Erode, Ramanathapuram, Chitlapakkam, Salem and Kanniyakumari, resulting in loss of property. 

“These attacks are a blot on Tamil Nadu’s image of being a peaceful and harmonious State. There have been more than 20 such attacks but it is a cause of worry that except for two or three persons, the accused have not been arrested,” he said. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The PMK leader welcomed DGP Sylendra Babu’s statement that provisions of the National Security Act would be slapped on those involved in throwing petrol bomb. “But these announcements alone are not enough. Very tough measures are needed,” he noted. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
state politics
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app