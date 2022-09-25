Put an end to petrol bomb attacks: Ramadoss

These attacks are a blot on Tamil Nadu’s image of being a peaceful and harmonious State

Dr. S. Ramadoss. File | Photo Credit: M. PRABHU

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Sunday demanded that the petrol bomb attacks on offices, homes and properties of RSS and BJP and some of its functionaries be put to an end immediately. In a statement, he pointed out these attacks which began in Coimbatore has spread to Tiruppur, Erode, Ramanathapuram, Chitlapakkam, Salem and Kanniyakumari, resulting in loss of property. “These attacks are a blot on Tamil Nadu’s image of being a peaceful and harmonious State. There have been more than 20 such attacks but it is a cause of worry that except for two or three persons, the accused have not been arrested,” he said. The PMK leader welcomed DGP Sylendra Babu’s statement that provisions of the National Security Act would be slapped on those involved in throwing petrol bomb. “But these announcements alone are not enough. Very tough measures are needed,” he noted.



