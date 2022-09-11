Push for appointment of priests as ‘right of all Hindus’, says VCK chief 

This is a protest for Hindus, he says

Udhav Naig CHENNAI
September 11, 2022 23:29 IST

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan has reiterated that the appointment of Hindu priests irrespective of their castes, which has been championed by DMK government, should be defended on the basis that it protects the rights of all Hindus.

In a social media post recently, he said the move by the DMK should be referred to as ‘any Hindu can become priests’ instead of ‘all castes can become priests’.

“We are not saying that anyone from any religion can become a priest. We are only saying that all Hindus, irrespective of castes, should be able to become priests. This is a protest in favour of Hindus. Yet, we will be portrayed as though we are against Hindus,” he said.

The move by Mr. Thirumavalavan appears to be a counter to the criticism that the party is against Hindus. Explaining Mr. Thirumavalavan’s comments, VCK’s Assembly floor leader and general secretary Sinthanai Selvan said the party wanted equality for Hindus within Hinduism, which has seen several reform movements in its history. 

“There are many strands in Hinduism and one of the important aspects of the religion is that it is one of continuous reformations. This [appointing anyone, irrespective of caste, as priests in temple] is also a reformation,” he added.

