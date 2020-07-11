Purse seine nets cannot be used for fishing: Minister

Even though fishermen in various parts of the State have been demanding that they be allowed to fish using banned purse seine nets, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said it cannot be allowed.
When appraised of protests in various districts, including in Cuddalore, he said there was a Supreme Court order banning purse seine fishing. “I can only ask my brethren to remain calm and abide by the order,” Mr. Jayakumar said.
Officials of the Fisheries Department said purse seine fishing was a highly damaging and ecologically unsustainable method, leading to its ban in the maritime States across the country. “We have given adequate opportunities for fishermen who are practising this to stop and change their methods. The government is also ready to support them to adopt alternatives like deep sea fishing,” an official said.
However, fishermen in Cuddalore and elsewhere have been protesting and demanding that they be allowed to use purse seine nets where pelagic fish (fish in the top layers of the sea) were caught in huge numbers. Selvam, a fisherman from Cuudalore, said it was unfair that they were being stopped. “The entire village can earn in one shot. It is not dangerous and we don’t have to go to the deep sea,” he said.
Nanjil Ravi, of Akhila Indhiya Meenavar Sangam, said the government could make conditions and allow fishing with these nets and not ban them. “They can register and regulate their use. Also an in-depth and independent study is necessary on the effects of such nets,” he said.
