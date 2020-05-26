Purchase of foot-operated dispensers raises doubts

An order to purchase more than 19,000 foot-operated dispensers for hand sanitisers seems to have all the makings of a controversy.

The Health Department had placed a direct order for supply of the foot-operated dispensers for use in medical institutions at a cost of more than ₹3.60 crore.

The foot-operated sanitiser dispensers cost a maximum of ₹700-₹800, while the Health Department went ahead and placed a direct order with a vendor in Triplicane at a high cost, highly placed sources said. The sources said that the idea to purchase the dispensers was not accepted by everyone, but the Department went ahead nevertheless.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), in a letter to the National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu, sought sanction and release of funds to the tune of ₹3,60,57,130 for 19,110 foot-operated dispensers for hand sanitisers.

The Directorate had noted that it was necessary to sanitise the hands of all persons entering hospitals, colleges, hostels and mess to prevent the COVID-19 infection. So it was decided to procure and install the dispensers on the premises of all medical institutions under the control of the directorate. This was for the use of medical officers, staff nurses, paramedical staff, administrative staff and all health workers. Instead of using their hands, they can press the unit with the foot to dispense the sanitiser liquid.

A vendor in Triplicane was identified and given a work order for supply of these dispensers to the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. “Considering the present lockdown situation, this directorate has decided to place orders to the above firm for the supply of the foot-operated dispensers to this directorate also, instead of calling for separate quotation,” the DME’s letter said.

Accordingly, the order for supply of the 19,110 dispensers was placed with the firm. Official sources said that the dispensers were not worth even a few hundred rupees and were just a few rods and a pedestal. The container for hand sanitiser is fixed. So, only one type of sanitiser can be used in it, and this could be a design to purchase only a specific hand sanitiser continuously, the source alleged.

An official of the DME said that instructions to provide hand sanitisers and handwashing facilities at all colleges and hospitals were from ICMR and the Health Ministry. However, the official refused to comment further and said that they were yet to purchase the dispensers.