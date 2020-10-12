Punish those responsible for making Dalit panchayat president sit on floor, says Murugan

The BJP Tamil Nadu president demanded that the Tamil Nadu government handle such incidents in a stringent manner and ensure that the practice does not recur.

BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan demanded that strong action be taken against those responsible for forcing Dalit panchayat president Rajeshwari Saravana Kumar to sit on the floor during meetings.

“This type of incidents keep happening in Tamil Nadu. It is very saddening. Whoever has indulged in crimes like this must be punished very severely. Incidents where people like Ms. Rajeshwari, who have been democratically elected by people looking beyond their castes to undertake public service, must not be tolerated any more,” Mr. Murugan said in a statement.

He demanded that the Tamil Nadu government handle such incidents in a stringent manner and ensure that the practice does not recur.