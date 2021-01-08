Punish all those involved in Pollachi sexual assault case: Vaiko

CHENNAI

08 January 2021 12:29 IST

MDMK Chief Vaiko called for the arrest and punishment of all those involved in the Pollachi sexual assault case.

In a statement, he urged the CBI officials to conduct a detailed enquiry and bring to light the alleged involvement of members of the ruling party, irrespective of how big they were and their connections, and arrest them and bring them to justice.

The CBI investigation has dismissed the tall claims made by AIADMK that their members are not involved and brought to light their true face, Mr. Vaiko pointed out referring to the arrest of Arulanantham who was the AIADMK’s student wing secretary of Pollachi town and was later dismissed from his post by the party.