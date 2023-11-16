Pump out stagnated water from fertile lands to save crops in delta region: Anbumani

November 16, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Chennai

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the State Government to take immediate steps to pump out water stagnated in the fertile lands and save the crops spread over 2 lakh acres in Cauvery Delta region due to continuous rains lashing the region.

In a statement, he said farmers who planted Samba and Thaladi crops in Nagappattinam and Mayiladuthurai district are unhappy.

“Around 17 centimetres of rain has been recorded in Velankanni in Nagai districts until 8 am on Tuesday and another 12 centimetres of rain has fallen until 8 am on Wednesday. Crops spread over 1 lakh acres have submerged in water. Around 30,000 acres has submerged in rain water in Mayiladuthurai district and situation is similar in other delta regions,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said the State Government must take adequate steps to pump out the water and if it is not possible, it must give compensation to the farmers.