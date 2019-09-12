Pump operators, sanitary workers stage protest

Over 300 conservancy workers and pump room operators from Tamil Nadu Panchayat Overhead Tank Operators and Conservancy Workers State Association staged a protest opposite Vellore Collectorate on Thursday to highlight their long-pending demands, including permanent jobs and settlement of dues under G.O. 76/2017.

The protesters demanded disbursement of benefits to the employees as per the 7th Pay Commission.

“Those who have completed three years of service should be provided with relief as per the provisions of Tamil Nadu Rural Development (TNRD) rules,” said A.V. Pichai, the association’s State vice-president.

The protesters also demanded a minimum wage of ₹675 per day for drainage workers, street light mechanics, pump mechanics, gardeners, and watchmen. “The Drainage workers are not equipped with sufficient protective gear and we are forced to buy the basic protective gear to protect ourselves,” said a conservancy worker.

District president of the association, N. Munirathnam, pointed out that the wages fixed as per the G.O, were not settled in Vellore district and workers carry out their jobs without any benefits. He insisted on a fast redressal of their demands.