Pump operators, sanitary workers seek COVID-19 incentive

TIRUNELVELI

05 January 2022 20:41 IST

Demanding COVID-19 incentive of ₹15,000, which was given to frontline workers by the State government in appreciation of their work during the second wave of the viral infection, pump operators and sanitary workers staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Since rural pump operators and sanitary workers did a commendable job during the rapid spread of COVID-19, the State government recognised them as ‘Frontline Workers’ along with nurses, doctors and paramedical staff. While the nurses, doctors and the paramedical staff were given the incentive, the pump operators and the sanitary workers were left out, they said.

Paramasivan, district president of the association of the pump operators and the sanitary workers, led the demonstration.