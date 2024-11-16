ADVERTISEMENT

Pump operator electrocuted near Ambur

Published - November 16, 2024 11:10 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old pump operator was electrocuted when he switched on the motor pumpset to fill the overhead tank (OHT) in Periyavarigam village near Ambur on Saturday.

The police said the deceased, V. Sugumar, a native of Periyavarigam village, had been working as a pump operator in the village for more than a decade.

On Saturday morning, when he switched on the pumpset near the tank which supplies water to the village residents, he was electrocuted. On hearing a loud noise, neighbours rushed to the tank area, where they found him unconscious.

Sugumar was taken to the Government Taluk Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case was registered by the Umarabad police. A probe is under way.

