Pulse polio: Over 1 lakh children to be covered in Kallakurichi

Special Correspondent February 25, 2022 12:22 IST

Special Correspondent February 25, 2022 12:22 IST

The vaccine campaign will be held on Feb 27; over 1,000 booths are being set up in the district to administer the shots

The vaccine campaign will be held on Feb 27; over 1,000 booths are being set up in the district to administer the shots

Elaborate arrangements have been made to administer the polio vaccine to children in the age group of 0-5 years on February 27 as part of the Intensified Pulse Polio campaign, said Collector P.N. Sridhar in Kallakurichi on Friday. In the Kallakurichi district, there are 1,30,902 children below the age of five. Around 1,050 booths will be set up to administer the drops. Apart from this, 25 transit booths will be located at bus terminals and railway stations, while arrangements have been made to reach out to children in hilly regions and children of migrant labourers, he said. The objective is to eradicate polio from the country, Mr. Sridhar said, and appealed to the parents to utilise the opportunity to protect their children from polio. As many as 4,400 field staff, workers, supervisors and volunteers from the Rotary Club and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have been drafted for the campaign.



Our code of editorial values