Pulse polio immunisation camp covers 1.35 lakh children in Tirunelveli

‘The objective is to ensure that no child suffered from polio attack’

A child is administered vaccine at a pulse polio camp at Veinthankulam new bus stand in Palayamkottai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

‘The objective is to ensure that no child suffered from polio attack’

A mega exercise to cover children in the age group of 0-5 years and administer vaccination as part of the pulse polio immunisation programme benefited a little over 1.35 lakh children in Tirunelveli district on Sunday.

Assembly Speaker M Appavoo launched the campaign at Panagudi in the presence of officials from the department of health and family welfare led by Deputy Director Krishna Leela. According to them, 918 centres were opened across the district and the vaccination drive was conducted till 5 p.m.

The coverage was so extensive that officials opened kiosks at railway station and bus stands in the district, apart from primary health centres and designated government hospitals. “The objective was to ensure that no child suffered from polio attack,” the officials said and added that MLA Abdul Wahab inaugurated the pulse polio camp at a PHC near Palayamkottai bus stand.

On March 7, a drive would be conducted to administer pulse polio to left out children, and based on the data available, the staff would make door-to-door visits and ensure that they got the dosage, a senior official said. Children who were travelling and those living with their parents in brick-kiln units were also covered.

Tenkasi

In neighbouring Tenkasi, officials said Collector Gopala Sundarraj inaugurated the pulse polio camp at a centre in Thiruchitrambalam village on Sunday.

According to Deputy Director Anita, the district administration opened 868 centres to administer the dose to eligible children.

All check-posts, toll fee plaza on NHAI-maintained locations, bus stands and railway station in the district were covered. A total of 1,17,463 children were identified as eligible for administering the vaccine and with the support of ground staff numbering 3,472, the coverage was extensive, they added.

The camps, which began at 7 a.m. ended at 5 p.m. and a large number of children who were travelling from other districts and States also benefited.