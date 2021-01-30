Pulse polio drive aims at covering 70.26 lakh children aged below 5

Tamil Nadu, which is entering the 17th polio-free year, is set to vaccinate 70.26 lakh children aged below five during the pulse polio immunisation campaign on January 31.

According to a press release, 43,051 booths will be established at all primary health centres, government hospitals, Integrated Child Development Services centres, noon-meal centres, schools and other important places. The booths will function from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. All children aged up to 5 will be given the vaccine. Transit booths will function in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines at major bus stands, railway stations, toll plazas, checkpoints and airports. Mobile teams will administer the drops to children living in remote, inaccessible and migrant areas.

Children immunised recently under the routine schedule and the newborns should be given the oral polio vaccine.

To identify the missed out children, marking is done for all vaccinated children on the left little finger. Private paediatricians and private hospitals will also administer the drops on the campaign day.

The Health Department will also cover children of migrant workers. More than 3,000 government vehicles have been deployed and about two lakh personnel of the government departments and volunteers have been drafted.

The campaign will be held in adherence to COVID-19 protocol and guidelines. It is mandatory to maintain physical distance, to wear masks and wash hands during the activity.

Persons/children with fever/cough or other symptoms of COVID-19 should not be allowed inside the booth. Crowding should be avoided at booths and only one caregiver should accompany each beneficiary, said the release.

Thanks to the successful implementation of the pulse polio immunisation campaigns, the State is entering the 17th polio-free year. It is essential to sustain the status and protect children from wild polio virus, it added.