Pulse Polio campaign on Sunday

2.66 lakh children to benefit

Elaborate arrangements had been made to administer polio vaccine dose to children in the age group of 0-5 years on February 27 as part of Pulse Polio campaign, said Collector S Aneesh Shekhar here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the Department of Health had identified 2.66 lakh children in the age group of 0-5 years. Apart from the Primary Health Centres (PHC) across the district, designated government hospitals also would administer the doses from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The objective was to eradicate polio from the country, he said and appealed to the parents to utilise the opportunity to protect their children from polio. As many as 7,636 field staff, workers, supervisors and volunteers have been drafted for the campaign.

Officials from Revenue and Education departments would coordinate with the Health department, the Collector said and added that anganwadi centres, railway stations, bus stands and airport would also have a camp. For the benefit of children living near brick kiln units and other locations, mobile camps would be deployed throughout the day.