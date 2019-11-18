Pugazhendhi sees scope for Sasikala’s ‘smooth re-entry’ into AIADMK

Expelled AMMK leader V. Pugazhendhi on Sunday sought to link his decision to rejoin the AIADMK with the “smooth re-entry” of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s jailed aide V.K. Sasikala into the ruling party.

At a press conference, Mr. Pugazhendhi side-stepped questions on whether he had consulted with Ms. Sasikala about his decision to re-join the AIADMK. “Having been part of the AIADMK for more than 30 years, Ms. Sasikala will take a decision [on rejoining the party] herself,” he said, adding, “As a friend, I will extend my help on a humanitarian basis.”

The T.T.V. Dhinakaran-led AMMK will be subsumed by the AIADMK, he said.

Mr. Pugazhendhi praised Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the “hero of Tamil Nadu”. With the return of AMMK cadre to the AIADMK, the ruling party will romp home with a massive victory in the forthcoming civic polls, he said.