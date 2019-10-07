Pugazhendhi hints at supporting AIADMK

Rebel AMMK leader and the party’s Karnataka unit secretary, V. Pugazhendhi, on Sunday convened a meeting of his supporters and passed a resolution disapproving of T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s leadership.

The meeting criticised Mr. Dhinakaran for boycotting the upcoming byelections to the Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly seats.

Mr. Pugazhendhi hinted that his faction may not be averse to extending support to the AIADMK.

“If the party (AIADMK) and the government of Amma (late CM Jayalalithaa) faces a crisis, we will be the first to fight as sepoys,” he said when asked if he and his supporters had plans to join the AIADMK.

Noting that the meeting was held to disapprove of the leadership of Mr. Dhinakaran, he said no decision had been taken on joining the ruling party. Also, there had been no invitation from the AIADMK, said Mr. Pugazhendhi, a loyalist of Jayalalithaa’s aide V.K. Sasikala, who is serving a prison term in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The meeting lauded Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Minister S.P. Velumani for holding a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to resolve inter-State water disputes.