Pudukottai police alter the case of death of boy hit by stray bullet

Weapons used by police for the firing exercise seized

The Pudukottai police have altered the case of the death of an 11-year-old boy, who was hit in the head by a stray bullet near the Pasumalaipatti firing range in Pudukottai district on December 30. The boy died of the injury at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Monday. His body was buried on Tuesday.

Teams from the Central Industrial Security Force and the Tamil Nadu police were carrying out firing exercises at the range when the incident occurred. Pudukottai Superintendent of Police Nisha Parthiban told The Hindu on Tuesday that the case was altered and booked under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code after the boy died. The Keeranur police had earlier booked a case under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police sources said the weapons used by the police for the firing exercise had been seized and would be sent for a ballistic examination. Summonses had been served on the CISF personnel for handing over their weapons used for the practice to ascertain from which type of weapon the bullet had been fired.

M.S. Dhandayuthapani, Revenue Divisional Officer, Ilupur, who conducted a parallel inquiry into the incident, submitted a report to the Collector on Tuesday. He had conducted inquiries with CISF officers, police personnel, members of the public, the parents of the boy and revenue officials. During his inquiry, he inspected the firing range and the home of the boy, about two kilometres away, official sources said.

The body of the boy was handed over to his parents after post-mortem and buried at Kothamangalapatti village near Narthamalai. Law Minister S. Regupathy and Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan placed wreaths on the body at Kothamangalapatti and handed over a cheque for ₹10 lakh, sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s General Relief Fund, to the boy’s parents. DMK Rajya Sabha member M.M. Abdullah, Gandharvakottai MLA M. Chinnadurai and Pudukottai Collector Kavitha Ramu were present.

Earlier, Mr. Chinnadurai and a section of villagers, who had gathered at the Thanjavur hospital, demanded the closure of the firing range. Speaking to reporters, the CPI(M) MLA alleged that the firing range of the Tamil Nadu police lacked proper fencing.

The incident was not the first of its kind at Pasumalaipatti. Previously, Murugesan of Chithupatti near Pasumalaipatti had sustained a bullet injury on the shoulder and Chinnatha of Oorapatti was hit by a stray bullet in the leg.

Following these incidents, the district administration suggested that the police department stop firing practice at this site, and the police obliged for a brief period, Mr. Chinnadurai claimed. The villagers urged the government to ensure a safe environment for them as their homes were situated within 500 metres of the firing range. A group of villagers blocked the Tiruchi-Pudukottai Highway at Narthamalai on Monday, warranting police intervention.