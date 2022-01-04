Pudukottai Police alter case on death of boy hit by stray bullet

PUDUKOTTAI:

04 January 2022 14:04 IST

The Pudukottai Police have altered the case relating to the death of an 11-year-old boy who succumbed to grievous head injury on Monday evening at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital after being hit by a stray bullet near a firing range in Pudukottai district recently.

Teams from the Central Industrial Security Force and the Tamil Nadu Police were carrying out firing exercises at the range when the incident had occurred.

Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai Nisha Parthiban told 'The Hindu' on Tuesday that the police had now been altered the case under IPC section 304-A (causing death by negligence).

The Keeranur Police had earlier booked a case after the boy sustained grievous injury in the firing incident under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

A group of villagers resorted to a road blockade at Narthamalai in the district on Monday night warranting police intervention.

Ms Nisha Parthiban said sufficient strength had been deployed at Narthamalai in view of the current situation.

Police sources said the weapons used by the State police during the firing exercise have been seized and would be sent for ballistic examination. Summons had been served to the Central Industrial Security Force personnel to hand over their weapons used for the firing practice to ascertain from which type of weapon the bullet had been fired.

Meanwhile, the Revenue Divisional Officer, Ilupur M.S. Dhandayuthapani who conducted parallel inquiry into the incident submitted a report to the District Collector on Tuesday morning.

The Revenue Divisional Officer had conducted enquiries with CISF officers, State Police personnel, general public, parents of the minor boy and some revenue officials. During the course of his inquiry, Mr. Dhandayuthapani inspected the firing range and the residence of the boy which is located about two kilometres away, said official sources.