Pudukottai on top in domestic violence amid lockdown in T.N.

Pudukottai district topped the State with 1,424 cases of domestic violence during the COVID-19 lockdown period (March 24-May 31) followed by Kancheepuram district with 819 and Tirunelveli with 705 cases. Among cities, Coimbatore was on the top with 257 cases followed by Salem with 143 and Tiruppur with 105 cases. Chennai city, which has the highest population among cities, had the lowest number — 45 cases.

According to police sources, the State Police Master Control Room at the police headquarters here received 7,372 calls relating to domestic violence from victims across the State during the lockdown period.

Community outreach

Apart from this, 6,150 complaints were received from women, mostly housewives, when women police constables visited/called them as part of a community outreach programme.

Of the total 13,447 complaints received during the lockdown, 13,372 cases were settled amicably after the victims voluntarily withdrew the complaints. However, investigators took an undertaking from the accused persons that they would not resort to the offence again. Police called back the victims at regular intervals to ensure that there was no recurrence of domestic violence at home, the sources said.

“Every call received at the police headquarters was forwarded to the police station concerned and we ensured that police visited the scene. Among the reasons that triggered domestic violence were arguments arising out of sharing household work, suspicion over time spent in social media, unemployment resulting in a cash crunch at home etc. In 75 cases police registered a case and arrested 48 persons,” Additional Director-General of Police (Crime Against Women and Children) told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Mr. Ravi said police conducted 15 raids across the State and rescued 19 women and children who were abducted and forced into flesh trade.

Seventeen cases were booked under the provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and 38 suspects, including 17 women, were arrested between March 24 till May end.

Mr. Ravi said 360 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, were registered and 372 accused persons were arrested. In three cases, suspects were convicted to nine years of imprisonment.