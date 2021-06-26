Puducherry’s first NDA Ministry to be sworn in today

Tight security for the event; five Ministers to be administered oath by L-G

The swearing-in of Puducherry’s first NDA Ministry, led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, will take place amid tight security and strict pandemic-related restrictions on Sunday.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will administer the oath of office and secrecy to five Ministers — A. Namassivayam and Sai Saravanan Kumar of the BJP and K. Lakshminarayanan, “Theni” C. Djeacoumar and Chandira Priyanga from the AINRC.

The ceremony is scheduled at 2.30 p.m. at a makeshift pavilion in front of the Raj Nivas.

Although within five days of the announcement of Assembly election results on May 2, Mr. Rangasamy was sworn in on May 7, the constitution of the Cabinet had dragged on for over seven weeks as the AINRC and the BJP were involved in hard bargain for Cabinet berths and the posts of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Mr. Rangasamy got admitted in a Chennai hospital on May 9 for COVID-19 treatment.

However, by the time he was discharged on May 17, the Centre had nominated three BJP candidates as MLAs.

BJP settles for Speaker

Eventually, the BJP let go of its demand for Deputy Chief Minister and settled for Speaker’s post and two berths in Cabinet.

The AINRC kept the post of Deputy Speaker and three Ministers.

The list of Ministers, which was submitted to the Lt. Governor and forwarded to the Centre for approval, was accorded Presidential assent on Friday.