Puducherry witnesses 397 new cases and 13 deaths

The overall tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 15,000-mark with 397 new admissions on Wednesday even as 13 deaths took the toll to 253.
Puducherry recorded 10 deaths and Yanam three. The patients, including two women, belonged to the age group of 45 to 88 years. The respective toll is Puducherry (213), Yanam (26) and Karaikal (14).
Of the 397 new cases in the Union Territory, Puducherry region accounted for 345 cases, followed by Yanam with 46 and Karaikal 6. Mahe has not added to its tally of 17 cases.
The overall tally in the U.T. is 15,157. There are 4,936 active cases, including 2,290 patients in home isolation, with 9,968 patients discharged so far.
Director of Health S. Mohan Kumar said the cases reported in the last 24 hours were identified after testing 1,315 samples. The fatality rate was 1.67 percent and recovery rate 65.76 per cent.
So far, the health department has tested 77,428 samples of which 60,902 returned negative.
