Puducherry Revenue Minister inspects border check posts

PUDUCHERRY

19 June 2020 02:39 IST

The territorial administration has intensified surveillance along the border checkposts with Tamil Nadu as Puducherry continued to witness increase in COVID-19 cases, with 27 new cases being reported on Thursday.

Revenue Minister M.O.H.F. Shahjahan along with Collector T. Arun inspected the checkposts on the inter-State borders at Gorimedu, Madagadipet and Kanniyakovil, and instructed the police personnel to enhance vigil on movement of vehicles and strictly discourage public movement without valid passes.

Mr. Shahjahan said that Puducherry had been witnessing a spurt in cases over the last two weeks due to increase in public movement from neighbouring States into Puducherry.

Vehicle checks will be intensified and only those coming for medical emergency, with prior appointment at hospitals will be allowed entry, he added.