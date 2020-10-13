Puducherry registers two deaths and 189 new cases

Puducherry registered 189 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Monday.

The male patients, aged 50 and 61, were from Puducherry and they died of COVID pneumonia complications.

With this, Puducherry has a cumulative toll of 470 of the 565 deaths in the UT. Karaikal has recorded 49 deaths, Yanam 42 and Mahe four.

The new cases were identified during the testing of 2,579 samples. Puducherry accounted for 155 cases, followed by Karaikal 14, Yanam four and Mahe 16.

The test positivity rate was 7.32 per cent, the case fatality rate 1.78 per cent and the recovery rate 83.67 per cent.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said the overall tally rose to 31,737 (after transfer of one case to Tamil Nadu).

Of the 4,617 active cases, 2,949 patients were in home isolation. With 264 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total patients recovered was 26,555.

The health department had tested 2.39 lakh samples of which 2.03 lakh samples returned negative.

Mr. Rao said hospitals would be further strengthened and additional manpower deployed as indications were that the coronavirus threat would be around for at least six more months.

Steps were being taken to provide full-fledged services to non-COVID patients at government hospitals.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, who reviewed the situation with Health Secretary T. Arun, said police enforcement of safety protocols would be strictly carried out at Sunday market and fish markets. PHCs have reported lapses in safety norms in markets in Saram and Sorapet. A medical test team would be kept positioned on beach road for carrying out testing in view of the tourist arrivals.

With schools resuming academic activities, directions have been issued to head masters to ensure that children strictly abide by the COVID etiquette. One teacher is to posted on rotational basis at the entrance of schools to ensure compliance.

An SOP for schools would be framed on measures to be taken if a child in school tests positive, Ms. Bedi said.